Kadzim: Hajiji among 44 assemblymen present at DUN sitting, Bung and Shafie noticeably absent

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): Only 44 out of the 79 assemblymen attended the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Those present included chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Among those absent were Lamag assemblyman and Barisan Nasional Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Senallang assemblyman cum Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

According to DUN Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya, the august house attendance today was the least in his two years as Speaker.

“Among those absent, only Usukan assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Salleh Tun Said had submitted his application for leave of absence.

“I have not received any application for leave of absence (from the remaining absentees),” he told reporters after the sitting.

Kadzim added that applying for leave is required for assemblymen who won’t be able to attend the sitting.

“Their failure to apply for leave will result in them being recorded as absent in the sitting. I also never refused to approve any application for leave of absence,” he said.

Kadzim was also asked about the seating arrangements for all the assemblymen, where Bung’s seat is located at the same side as Shafie instead of next to the Chief Minister.

“This is subject to whether there is a new cabinet, and they are not included in the cabinet or the cancellation of appointment, we will shift to the left,” he said.

He added that Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen are now part of the backbenchers.

Kadzim also said it was necessary to wait and see if there were any changes or reshuffle of the cabinet when asked about Bung.

However, he said the seating arrangement in the DUN sitting today did not mean anything.

“It has to facilitate for the sitting today. We have to make arrangements for today’s sitting. Of course, you don’t want an empty hall like ‘gigi rompang’ (toothless),” he said.

He was also asked if the arrangement was temporary, and he answered that it was subject to any cabinet reshuffle being announced and whether it involved them or not.

“I am not saying that they are not, I am not saying they are. I am saying it is subject to any cabinet reshuffle that will involve their position.

“I am not in the position to decide whether they still remain in the cabinet because appointment of cabinet is the prerogative of the chief minister, not speaker. The speaker only arranges seats in the State Legislative Assembly,” he said.

Those attending the sitting included the seven assemblymen from Pakatan Harapan, namely Phoong Jin Zhe (Luyang), Datuk Christina Liew (Api-Api), Datuk Ewon Benedick (Kadamaian), Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung (Tanjong Papat), Peto Galim (Inanam), Tan Lee Fatt (Likas) and Jannie Lasimbang (Kapayan).

There were also the five BN assemblymen supporting the government consisting of Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (Tanjung Keramat), Datuk James Ratib (Sugut), Datuk Mohd Arsad Bistari (Tempasuk), Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (Sindumin), and Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit).