KDM supports setting up unity government in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (Parti KDM) fully supports Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recommendation that a unity government to be established to resolve the political crisis in Sabah.

Its president, Datuk Peter Anthony, said if a unity government is formed, it will not only benefit all parties in Sabah but also benefit the people of this state.

“In a meeting with the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi yesterday, he suggested that a unity government be established to resolve the political turmoil that has been going on in Sabah for several weeks.

“Parti KDM is very supportive and grateful to the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister for the recommendation, and we believe that this proposed unity government can solve the problems especially at the grassroots level.

“We need a good team in bringing issues from the grassroots, so with this unity government we will be interacting and working together in all levels especially Community Development Leader Unit, Village Head Department, Village Development and Security Committee and also at District Office level,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Peter, who is also the Melalap assemblyman, said other Parti KDM assemblymen from Limbahau (Datuk Juil Nuatim) and Bandau (Datuk Wetrom Bahanda) also fully support the idea of unity government recommendation.

According to him, among the things discussed in Monday’s meeting was to establish a special secretariat in appointing or proposing leadership at the state level, so that all parties in Sabah can play a role together, not only stabilising political landscape, but also to help stabilising the economic and political position at the federal level.

In the meantime, Peter hopes that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor can consider the recommendations.