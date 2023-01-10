Malaysia gets full 31,600 haj quota this year

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 10): Malaysia has received a full quota for this year’s haj season, at 31,600 pilgrims, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that the matter was relayed to him by Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabia during a special meeting on Monday to discuss aspects of preparations for the 1444H/2023M haj season in conjunction with the 2023 Hajj and Umrah Services Conference in Saudi Arabia.

“On behalf of the Malaysian government, I express my gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government for this full quota,” Mohd Na’im said in a post on Facebook today.

Mohd Na’im said that at the meeting, Dr Tawfiq had praised Malaysia and especially the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) for the best and systematic handling of the haj and the exemplary service provided to the pilgrims.

“I have given my affirmation that TH will always strive to provide the best service for the Malaysian pilgrims and will abide by the Saudi Arabian government’s regulations,” he said.

He also expressed confidence that all aspects had been examined to ensure the safety of prospective pilgrims from around the world while fulfilling the fifth pillar of Islam.

The hajj quota for Malaysia and other Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries is 0.1 per cent of the country’s total population. However, the quota was reduced last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. –