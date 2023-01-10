Mandarin oranges to cost more this CNY

SIBU (Jan 10): Mandarin oranges, among the must-have items for the Chinese New Year (CNY), are not spared from getting a price hike in the market.

It is expected that the retail price of this fruit would increase this year, despite significantly lower shipping cost.

According to a local trader, who wished to be known only as Lau, the large-sized mandarin oranges will cost more this time, citing less-than-bountiful harvest due to weather factors as the key reason.

“Due to the persistent drought last year, there was a very small production of larger-sized mandarin oranges.

“Therefore, the price has increased significantly, as it is difficult to source for the larger-sized oranges,” she said.

Lau also pointed out that last year, the shipping cost for each container with refrigeration was at US$7,200 (RM31,500); this year, it has dropped to US$4,200 (RM18,370).

During a survey by The Borneo Post here yesterday, the larger varieties of mandarin oranges were being sold between RM15 and RM20 per kilogramme, while the smaller and lower-grade varieties were offered at between RM8 and RM13 per kilogramme.

The most popular among the larger varieties are the ‘Lukan’, prized for its succulence and sweetness, and also the ‘Ponkam’, which is imported from Taiwan.

With its bright colour and round shape that resembles the sun, the mandarin orange is regarded as one of many auspicious items in the Chinese culture, in which it symbolises abundance and happiness.

One of the traditions still in practice today is the exchange of a pair of mandarin oranges between a visitor and a member of the hosting household.

This signifies the wish of exchanging blessings and good fortunes between the two sides.