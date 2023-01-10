Matta S’wak welcomes stationing of Mandarin-speaking officers at international airports

KUCHING (Jan 10): The stationing of Mandarin-speaking officers at international airports nationwide will assist tourists from China greatly in navigating through the airport after arrival, said Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak chapter chairman Oscar Choo.

“Yes, we welcome the initiative. This would solve the language barrier for Chinese tourists to make their way through the airport and to be given proper instructions,” said Choo when asked to comment on the reopening of China’s borders and potential Chinese tourists visiting Malaysia.

Choo said having specific measures in place at international airports to welcome tourists from China will also bode well in promoting Malaysia’s warm hospitality and sincerity as one of the best travelling destinations.

Recently, federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing announced that his ministry will station Mandarin-speaking personnel at international airports nationwide, rolling out express lanes and speedier custom clearance process for tourists from China.

Moreover, Choo pointed out, the ease of travelling to Malaysia will encourage more tourists from China to spend their holidays in the country, provided that effective marketing campaigns have been embarked on for the targeted groups.

“The new measures will definitely shorten and ease the process for visitors from China to enter our country, providing them with a peace of mind knowing that communications will not be a problem,” said Choo.