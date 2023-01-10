MetMalaysia ends continuous heavy rain alert for Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 10): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has ended the alert-level continuous rain warning issued for Sabah at midnight last Sunday.

In a statement on Saturday (Dec 31), MetMalaysia said that based on the analysis of weather models, it was found that there was no potential for continuous rain in the state.

Members of the public can obtain the latest weather updates via MetMalaysia’s website https://www.met.gov.my, its myCuaca mobile app, and the department’s official social media platforms. — Bernama