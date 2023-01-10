Miri lion dance group all geared up for CNY 2023

MIRI (Jan 10): The Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Association is all geared up for the ‘Year of the Rabbit’, having restocked and replenished its props including brand-new ‘lion’s heads’.

For co-founder Vincent Chee, he and his charges are very excited to perform this Chinese New Year (CNY), where they have received healthy bookings up until Chap Goh Mei on Feb 6.

“Although we were able to perform during CNY last year, the period was restricted to only five days and we must observe all the safety measures.

“This year, however, we’re happy to say that we have been pre-booked from the first day of CNY until Chap Goh Mei, with at least two shows per day.

“All 40 of our athletes have been training and strengthening their stamina to prepare for the 15 days of CNY 2023,” he told The Borneo Post here recently, adding that for their CNY bookings, his charges would be divided into three troupes.

Chee then recalled the hard times during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was in full force.

“Throughout this period, no lion dance performance was allowed. It was really difficult, in that our troupe relied on bookings for income, regardless the amount. The income would cover the maintenance of equipment, meals for our athletes, plus other expenses.

“It was a time that we were extra careful with our spending.

“Another challenge was practice – we couldn’t even do that physically. However, we found a way to train, via Zoom, where we used handclaps to practise playing the drums and the cymbals.

“It was these small things that kept everybody’s spirit up. We then realised that the efforts that we put in during these difficult times, got everyone to stick together and keep our passion in lion dance alive,” said Chee.

One thing that the association had continued to uphold, even when it registered zero-income during this challenging period, was its charity programme.

“Friends and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) had approached us to seek help in contributing food baskets to families in need.

“We had a bit of money that we had saved up, on top of some funds given the elected people’s representatives, so yes, we did what we could.”

Back on their CNY 2023 activity, Chee said they would focus on booking-based shows instead of house-to-house visiting, as the latter was no longer popular.

“Our bookings this year include those confirmed by schools, banks, corporate firms and also private residences. On pricing, it varies – we do not believe in charging expensive fees in exchange of a quality performance.

“For those who sincerely want to enjoy our performance, we welcome the price that they are able to offer.

“We focus more on the clients’ appreciation to the traditional martial arts.

“We hope that through this small effort, it would keep this tradition alive and also spread the awareness of the Chinese cultural and martial arts,” said Chee.

On another matter, he said the lion dance should be considered more as a sport instead of a cultural performance, and the participants should be called athletes.

In this respect, he said the Dragon and Lion Dance Federation of Malaysia’s national technical and judging committee chairman Yong Khong Chien had, in 2017, highlighted the proposal for lion dance to be recognised as a national sport under the Sports Development Act 1997 (Act 576).

At present, there are over 50 sports listed under the Act including athletics, aquatics, automotive sports, badminton, bodybuilding, bowling, boxing, football, golf, gymnastics, hockey, judo, karate-do, martial arts, rugby, silat, squash, takraw, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu and also paralympiad.

On his charges, Chee said out of 40, around 30 per cent are non-Chinese.

“Moreover, 80 per cent of our Malay and local Bumiputera athletes can understand Mandarin well; perhaps, that’s part of the reason behind their interest in learning lion dance.

“That said, we accept anyone who has the interest and appreciates this traditional art.

“We have no problem teaching them, because it is a good way of educating people about the true definition of lion dance martial arts, and in turn, they can pass down their knowledge to the younger generation too,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chee said the association was saving up parts of its income to acquire a place that they could call their own.

For now, they are renting a place here to keep their props and equipment, and using a vacant compound at SJKC North along Jalan Miri-Pujut for their weekly training.

“The school has been very generous in letting us use the compound for free.

“We are doing this (saving up to acquire own premises) at our own pace, and we hope to achieve this soon,” said Chee.

Established 13 years ago, the Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Association practices the Southern Lion, Northern Lion, Hakka Lion King, Qilin and Dragon dances.

Bookings can be arranged by calling 016-875 7808, 016-872 0276 or 0111-266 6799.