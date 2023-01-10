MPKS adjusts waste collection schedule after meeting with scavenging contractors

KUCHING (Jan 10): Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) has adjusted its waste collection timings and schedules following a meeting with its scavenging contractors.

MPKS chairman Datuk Peter Minos said the new arrangement is workable and practical.

“That should ease problems caused by the delays created by the distance and trucks lining up before dumping.

“By next Monday, all waste not collected will be cleared. This is an emergency and urgent measure. After that, the new timings and collection schedules will take effect,” he said in a statement today.

Parts of Samarahan have faced waste collection problems of late due to the closure of the Kampung Plaie landfill on Jan 1.

It was ordered to close by the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) because of overfilling.

Since then, all refuse from MPKS’ areas have been disposed of at the Kuching Integrated Waste Management Park in Mambong.

Minos warned contractors to comply strictly with the new arrangements, failing which MPKS would review contracts.

“MPKS takes public interests (as) top priority and top agenda.

“There is no two ways about it,” he said.

On another note, Minos said MPKS is very happy with and appreciative of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas’ help in solving traffic congestion along the Samarahan-Kuching Expressway roundabouts that are being converted into traffic lights.

“In two weeks, he met MPKS and MBKS (Kuching South City Council) twice on the traffic problems, calling in JKR (Public Works Department) and the police, plus the contractors and giving good workable suggestions and solutions. We deeply appreciate that.

“We at the local councils badly need top leaders like Uggah to help us out because we cannot do it alone, frankly speaking. We cannot absorb all the blame and brickbats alone. Together we can face any obstacle,” he said.