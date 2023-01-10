Nanta: Lawas-Long Lopeng road under SSLR project to be completed on Jan 8, 2026

KUCHING (Jan 10): Construction of the 77km stretch of road from Lawas town to the Long Lopeng intersection under the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) project Phase 1 is expected to be completed on Jan 8, 2026, said Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

According to him, construction of the road is currently ongoing with a 53-month contract period starting Aug 9, 2021 at a cost of RM1.2 billion.

“SSLR Phase 1 is a road that will connect Sarawak and Sabah without going through the country of Brunei,” he said in his New Year address during the Joint Monthly Assembly of the Works Ministry for January in Kuala Lumpur today.

As for the 786km Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) project in Sarawak, he said the progress status of the 11 work packages from Telok Melano to Miri until December 2022 is 91 per cent complete and is expected to be fully completed in the third quarter of this year.

In his address he also mentioned that Phase 1 of the Sabah LPB is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

“With an estimated total distance of 706 kilometres, 15 work packages are currently being implemented in the Sabah LPB project with a progress status of 71 per cent until December 2022.

“One new work package involving the route from Serusop to Pituru is expected to start construction in the first quarter of 2023, making a total of 16 work packages to be implemented currently,” he said.

Nanta commented that the implementation of the LPB is an initiative of the federal government to gradually improve the federal road infrastructure network in Sarawak and Sabah.