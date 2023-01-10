Power-stealing crypto miner busted in Keningau

KENINGAU (Jan 10): Police busted a cryptocurrency mining outfit operating in Bandar Baru Keningau on Monday for electricity theft.

Keningau police chief DSP Nor Rafidah Kasim said the 7pm raid saw 57 cryptocurrency mining machines, five routers, a wireless network modem, and a set of computers used for cryptocurrency mining purposes seized by authorities.

Nor Rafidah said the raid was made together with technical personnel from Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

She added the premises had made illegal electricity connections, which had caused losses to SESB.

The case will be investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code and Section 37(1) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990.