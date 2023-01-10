Sabah passes 2023 Gas Supply Bill in DUN

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): The Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) on Tuesday passed the 2023 Gas Supply Bill.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the bill is for taking over the regulatory power of gas supply comprising onshore gas supply, which is the importation of gas into regasification terminal; the processing of gas; regasification; shipping of gas; transportation or transmission of gas; distribution of gas; retail of gas; and use of gas.

He added that the bill will be managed and enforced by the Sabah Energy Commission.

“The transfer of the regulatory power of gas to the Sabah government is one of the issues claimed under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Several series of discussions have taken place between the state government and federal government and finally on Dec 21, 2022, the Federal Cabinet meeting approved the delegation of gas supply regulatory powers through an Order under Article 95C of the Federal Constitution, which is the suspension of the Gas Supply Act 1997 and the Energy Commission Act 2001 (relating to gas functions).

“The order was approved by the Yang di Pertuan Agong on 27 December 2022 and came into effect today, 10 January 2023,” he said at the sitting.

Hajiji said the 2023 Gas Supply Bill contains seven sections and 81 clauses.

“The first part contains two clauses that state the brief title, the commencement of the enforcement and the provision of the bill which authorises gas supply activities. This Bill has been set to be enforced on 10 January 2023,” he said.

“The second part contains one clause that explains the function and responsibility of the Commission, among them is to protect the interest of gas users that are supplied by licensed holders. The Commission also functions to develop and issue codes, guidelines and directives regarding gas supply.

“The third section contains seven clauses that mentions licensing, license application process, granting of license, collateral during the granting of license if required, license granting conditions, power to impose additional conditions or amend license conditions, license suspension and cancellation,” he said.

Hajiji said the fourth section contains 23 clauses which, among others, explains matters related to licences; gas supply; power to set tariffs and charges; and gas supply standards.

“The fifth section contains nine clauses which provides in relation to wrongdoing, unauthorised work or activity, attempted and abetting offences, burden of proof, provision of information, confidentiality, order for payment of prosecution costs and compensation, provisions on money that can be paid as costs or compensation. An offense which causes injury to human life or body or damage to any property may, on conviction, be fined not exceeding one million ringgit or imprisoned for a term not exceeding ten years or both.”

“The sixth section contains 18 clauses that state enforcement.

“The seventh section contains 21 clauses which provides for various matters including offenses committed by corporations, general penalties, compounding of offences, prosecution, registration records, competent persons, audit of licensees, serious accidents must be reported, protection against lawsuits and legal proceedings, special powers during emergencies, exceptions and transitions (savings and transition) for 6 months,” he said.

Hajiji added the bill can empower the state government to regulate gas supply in Sabah so all activities in the supply of gas sector that are conducted can be controlled and implemented effectively and efficiently.

Nabawan assemblyman, Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin, appointed assemblyman Datuk Yong Teck Lee, Kuamut assemblyman Datuk Masiung Banah, Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick and Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob debated the bill.