Sabah passes Energy Commission of Sabah Bill in DUN

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): The Energy Commission of Sabah Bill was passed by the State Legislative Assembly here today.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the Bill is aimed at creating a commission known as the Energy Commission of Sabah (Ecos) and will allow the state government to take over the power of regulating the energy sector, particularly gas supply.

“The bill will empower the commission to carry out the responsibility of a regulatory authority for the gas supply sector in Sabah and ensure all activities conducted by the sector are controlled and implemented effectively and efficiently,” he said when presenting the bill to the august house.

According to Hajiji, the bill contains six sections and 43 clauses.

“The first section contains two clauses that state the brief title, commencement of enforcement and allocation under the Bill to provide authorisation to the commission to regulate and ensure the distribution of gas supply are systematic. The bill will be enforced on 10 January 2023.”

“The second section contains 11 clauses describing the structure of the organization in the setting up of the commission.

“The third section contains five clauses that state the functions and responsibilities of the commission, among them to regulate and encourage efficiency, economy and security in all aspects related to the supply of gas through pipe network and gas usage as allocated under the gas supply law,” he said.

Hajiji said the fourth section contains seven clauses that provide for the appointment of officers and benefits provided by the commission.

“The fifth section contains 11 clauses that provide information regarding the financial procedures of the commission. A Sabah Energy Fund will be created for the purposes of the energy supply law which will be administered and controlled by the commission.

“The sixth section contains seven clauses which provide for general matters including prosecution, public servants, the Protection of Public Authorities Act 1948, the power to take up work, the duty of confidentiality and representation in civil proceedings,” he said.

Earlier, Hajiji said that on Nov 2, 2022, the Sabah Energy Unit was given the approval in principle by the state Cabinet on the action plan and deadline to acquire the regulatory power of the energy sector in the state.

“The proposal for the acquisition of the regulatory power will be implemented in two phases – the first phase, which is in January 2023, will involve the acquisition of gas supply regulatory powers which are currently under the supervision of the Federal Government through the Energy Commission Act 2001 (related to gas functions) and the Gas Supply Act 1997.

“The second phase, planned for April 2023, will involve the acquisition of the power to regulate the supply of electricity and renewable energy which is currently under the supervision of the Federal Government through the Energy Commission Act 2001 (relating to electricity functions), the Electricity Supply Act 1990, the Authority Act Sustainable Energy Development 2011, and the Renewable Energy Act 2011,” he said.

Hajiji said the order under Article 95C of the Federal Constitution, which is the suspension of the Gas Supply Act 1997 and the Energy Commission Act 2001 (relating to the function of gas), was obtained from the Federal Government through the Cabinet Meeting on Dec 21, 2022.

“The order was approved by the Yang di Pertuan Agong on Dec 27, 2022 and effective on Jan 10, 2023, which is today,” he said.