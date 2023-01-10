Sagah: S’wak welcomes recovery plan for school dropouts

SERIAN (Jan 10): Sarawak welcomes any efforts by the federal government to guide Sarawakian students who have dropped out of the national education system, said Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He said the recovery plan announced by federal Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek on Jan 8 will be beneficial to school dropouts especially those in rural areas.

However, Sagah said he was unable to comment much on it as he has yet to see the plan in detail.

“I cannot comment much on this as I haven’t seen in detail what is mentioned in the recovery plan – it is too early for me to give comments.

“Rest assured, whatever that is good we will accept them so we can deliver to our students who have dropped out from school, especially those in the rural areas. We should also not forget this also happens in the urban areas,” he said.

Sagah told this to reporters when met after officiating the History Subject Excellence Programme for SPM Students with Potential to Pass at SMK Tun Abdul Razak here on Tuesday.

On Jan 8, Fadhlina said the Education Ministry is in the midst of collecting data, information and input from all parties, including non-government organisations conducting research on the matter, including the allegation that 100,000 students have dropped out.