Salleh denies allegations, describes it attempt at character assassination

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): Usukan assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak has described the allegations of corruption and misappropriation spread in the social media as an attempt at character assassination.

“I vehemently deny this allegation and false statement that was engineered with bad intent (mala fide),” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

His statement came in the wake of the wildly spread allegations in the social media in respect of the selling of 45 percent of Sabah people’s interest, Common Tower Technologies, a subsidary of Qhazanah Sabah Berhad to Malaya Stealth Solutions Sdn Bhd owned by Dato’ Amrul Hisyam Alias.

The former Sabah chief minister asserted that the selling of stake in question had followed due process and the proper procedures.

It has also been approved by “the state government”, he said.

Salleh said he might consider taking legal action against those who are behind the wild allegations.