Sarawak open to tourists from any country, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Jan 10): The Sarawak government welcomes and supports the arrival of tourists from any foreign country to have a memorable stay and experience here, said state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim said the state government will facilitate as much as possible their stay here via whatever means so that they have the most memorable and joyful experience in Sarawak and Malaysia.

“What we want are ‘good’ tourists who respect our laws, enjoy and appreciate our culture, people and beauty, as well as bringing lots of tourist money into our country,” he said to The Borneo Post when asked to comment on the reopening of China’s borders.

The state minister added that no special treatment should be given to any tourist, regardless of their country of origin whether from Southeast Asia, Europe, Oceania or China.

Federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Seri Tiong King Sing has recently said his ministry will facilitate the arrival of tourists from China by stationing Mandarin-speaking personnel at international airports nationwide, rolling out express lanes and speedier custom clearance process.