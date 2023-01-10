Sarikei motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with car

SARIKEI (Jan 10): A 54-year-old man was seriously injured after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car along Jalan Nenas here this morning.

In confirming the case, Sarikei District Civil Defence Department (APM) officer Shahrol Azizi Zaidi said the accident happened slightly before 7.14am when they received a distress call.

He said when the APM team reached the scene, they found the victim lying on the road bleeding profusely due to a head injury.

“My men applied first-aid treatment to the victim before sending him to Sarikei Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

He added the victim was on his way to town, while the car was travelling in the opposite direction.