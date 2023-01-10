Sibu company fined RM3,500 for failing to register worker with Socso

SIBU (Jan 10): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a company RM3,500 for failing to register a worker with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) within a month of employment.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern ordered the sentence after the company director pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 94(g) of the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969.

The offence was committed on April 1, 2022 at around 8.30am at a premises in Lorong Teku 29 here.

According to the facts of the case, a Socso officer inspected the premises on June 13, 2022 at 11.19am and found the company had failed to register a female worker with Socso within one month of her employment date as stipulated under Section 5 of the Employees Social Security Act 1969 and Regulation 12 of Employees’ Social Security (General) Regulations 1971.

The worker had started her job on Feb 1, 2022.

The company settled the fine.

In the same courtroom, a company was fined RM3,000 for failing to settle late payment of contribution to Socso as stipulated under Section 14A of the Employees’ Social Security 1969 and Regulation 33 of the Employees’ Social Security (General) Regulations 1971.

The company had failed to pay Socso RM1,593 for the period of August 2014 to June 2016.

For the offence, the company was charged under Section 94(a) of the Employees’ Social Security 1969.

The company paid the fine.