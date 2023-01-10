Sibu Hospital seeks patient’s next-of-kin

KUCHING (Jan 10) The Sibu Hospital is looking for the next-of-kin of its patient Wong Ching Sung.

In a statement, the hospital said Wong, who was estimated to be in his 50s, did not possess any identification document.

It said Wong was transported to the hospital after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident long Jalan Wong Soon Kai in Sibu on Jan 8, this year.

It added that no family members have gone to the hospital to bring Wong home.

Those who recognise Wong are urged to contact the hospital social medical works unit at 084-343333 (extension number:7308) during working hours from Monday to Friday or to meet any medical officer at the emergency unit of the hospital immediately.