SMK Methodist Sibu’s Tiong triumphs at Faber-Castell’s student olympics

KUCHING (Jan 10): A student from SMK Methodist Sibu was adjudged one of the top students at the recently concluded Faber-Castell’s Score A Creative Learning Student Olympics.

Vicky Tiong Ing Ong was announced as the top student in the secondary category in this nationwide competition which started since last September which saw participation from over 1,200 students across 185 schools in Malaysia,

Tiong, according to a press release from Faber Castell, said this competition was like an examination for her.

“…and I revised intensely ─ even while I was on the flight, all the way from Sarawak. I enjoy the process of taking notes and videos.

“Arts is one of my passions, and I’m happy that I can turn learning into something more fun and interesting. I’ve enjoyed this journey, and I will encourage my schoolmates to use the techniques we’ve learnt during the workshops,” she said.

According to the press release, the Score A Creative Learning Student Olympics is a nationwide competition for nominated students to showcase the techniques learnt from their teachers who participated in the Creative Learning by Score A, Teacher’s Edition programme.

The participants competed in four key missions where they were to be shortlisted based on online assessment scores and application of techniques via creative notes taking.

To help them develop their brain memory as well as their critical and creative thinking skills, the students were challenged with four different missions, judged by a panel of five education and sustainability experts.

The missions were Mission 1 – Learning about Biodiversity, Mission 2 – Learning about Sustainable Food Production, Mission 3 – Learning about Renewable Energy while the Mission 4 for the final competition saw the students presenting their critical thinking notes on Carbon Cycle and Carbon Footprint.

On average, students put in 10 hours of their time after school on revisions and competition.

The Creative Learning by Score A programme aims to enhance the teacher’s teaching techniques and the student’s learning process and offers a two-pronged approach.

The Teacher’s Edition, which kicked off in June, equipped the teachers with practical applications of creative learning techniques such as emoji, time blocking and memory palace.

In addition to ten study skills workshops conducted by a coach, five industry experts with different strengths and expertise in the academic field shared the application of techniques.

These techniques were transferred to their students to nurture creativity and leverage their studies in the classroom and at home. The students were then encouraged to apply and demonstrate the techniques learnt at the nationwide Score A Creative Learning Olympics.

Managing director of Faber-Castell Malaysia Andrew Woon said this programme is part of the company’s commitment to help students learn how to study better.

“We want to empower teachers and students through our Creative Learning by Score A programme, where everyone will be engaged in effective and interactive sessions using creative learning techniques and activities.

“We hope the 10 learning techniques and skills will be carried back into the classroom ─ enabling the students to perform better in school,” he said.

He also said when Faber Castell started this programme, they intended to make learning fun-filled, explorative, and insightful using colours and mind maps.

“We admire the sacrifice and commitment of the students throughout the competition, and we are happy to be part of this journey with them. They should be very proud of their achievements as the outputs are of very high quality.”

Lo Ming Jun, physics teacher at SMK Methodist Sibu, welcomes the programme and believes the techniques learnt are effective.

“The most important thing is the effort teachers are willing to make to spend time on the techniques with their students. Nowadays, the emoji technique and mind mapping attract students and are used frequently in my classroom.

“It makes teaching more fun, and it helps the students understand the overall messaging before moving on to the most important content,” she said.