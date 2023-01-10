Uggah: BDDA identifies 72 project proposals costing RM840 mln in Betong

KUCHING (Jan 10): Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) has identified a total of 72 different project proposals costing RM840 million, said its chairman and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The proposals will be presented to the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg this Friday in a courtesy call by BDDA,” he said, after chairing a BDDA steering committee meeting in Betong yesterday to finalise the list of proposals.

Meanwhile, at an appreciation gathering in Spaoh for party workers from the Bukit Saban PBB branch on Saturday, Uggah said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Dr Richard Rapu’s victory in Betong in the recent 15th general election (GE15) is very important, as he can provide extra input in ensuring that the newly formed BDDA meets its objectives.

“Its (BDDA) main objectives are to develop economic activities through the agriculture and agrofood industry, industrial, commercial, business and entrepreneurship and tourism sectors, enhancing infrastructure and utility development and cultivating education excellence in our students.

“All local leaders, civil servants, community leaders, business people and everyone else have heavy responsibilities to play in BDDA’s success,” he added.

Uggah noted that the convincing win by Dr Richard is another sign Sarawakians will continue to reject racial or religious politics.

He said the Opposition candidates had been creating and exploiting such divisive issues in their hopes to win votes, but in the end, they were rejected when Dr Richard won with a majority of 11,302 votes from the 26,713 valid votes casted.

“Now that the people had decided, let us forget what had transpired. Let us focus on mending and restrengthening ties so that we can all move forward.

“Let us sit down and talk about what we want in the five years to come,” he said, adding that the GPS government is now in a good position to bring more development and prosperity to the state.

He pointed out that with five full ministers and six deputy ministers in the federal government from Sarawak, there are ample opportunities to work on and implement economic programmes that can provide jobs and generate income to the people, especially the youth.

“On the other hand, we must also strengthen our GPS and our PBB party.

“These are very important so that we can win all future elections with big majorities including winning back the seats we lost,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Dr Richard thanked Uggah for playing a critical role in helping to deliver Betong seat to GPS.

He pledged to play his part in helping him and all other leaders to bring more development and progress to the division.

“I will also lend my voice in fighting for the return of more of the state eroded rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

Dr Richard also thanked former Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat for his contributions.