Umno and Warisan in favour of a unity govt in Sabah, as proposed by PM Anwar

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): After a late-night meeting with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal both said they were in support of a unity government to be formed in Sabah as suggested by the prime minister.

Both party leaders issued separate statements this morning to say that Anwar had proposed a unity government led by Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as chief minister but involving all political parties in the state.

“I believe and am confident that a unity government like this can cool down the political temperature and stabilise the political turmoil in Sabah now,” said Bung in his statement.

“I also hope that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor can accept this call from the prime minister with an open heart to guarantee the state’s interests and wellbeing.”

However, both parties also said they will not be attending today’s special state assembly sitting to table the Gas Supply Bill 2023, a significant Bill that will see the setting up of an energy commission in Sabah in order to take over all regulatory power for onshore gas supply in the state.

Shafie said that both parties supported the Bill fully, and that their absence would not affect its gazettement as Hajiji’s support in the House should be more than enough to secure the simple majority needed.

“I am confident that the Bills will be passed because it only needs a simple majority.

“Our absence from the special sitting today is to illustrate the need to set up a special committee as soon as possible to decide on the leadership in the unity government as discussed with the prime minister last night,” he said.

Shafie said that Warisan’s 19 assemblymen principally supported the Bills, which are in line with the party’s stance on regaining the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Bung, however, said that most of the Umno state assemblymen will not be attending the sitting as they were flying to Kuala Lumpur to attend the Umno General Assembly.

“But we fully support the Bills,” he said.

The state government has been embroiled in a leadership crisis since last week when there were reports of an attempted coup by Sabah Umno and Warisan to topple Hajiji and the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah- Barisan Nasional government.

The coup fizzled out as Pakatan Harapan’s seven assemblymen put their support behind Hajiji, and later secured the backing of five out of 17 Umno state assemblymen as well.

Hajiji, with some 44 assemblymen behind him — more than half of the 79-seat state assembly — could stay in power despite Sabah Umno’s decision to withdraw its support for him.

Last night, after a closed-door meeting with Hajiji, Bung and Shafie, Anwar said that he and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had proposed a formula which he believes would stabilise the government.

He, however, said that it was up to the state to hash things out and make the final decision. – Malay Mail