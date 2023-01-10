Yeoh: Federal ministry keen to learn from S’wak in aquatic sports

KUCHING (Jan 10): The federal Ministry of Youth and Sports intends to study and examine Sarawak’s strong aquatic sports advantages compared to other states, said its minister Hannah Yeoh.

“We want to learn how aquatics is so strong in Sarawak and what differentiates Sarawak from other states, what you do here for the children from a young age, how they develop and become Pandelelas. That is one of the things we want to focus on as well,” she said in a report by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) yesterday.

Yeoh paid a courtesy call to the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia yesterday morning, which was in conjunction with her official visit to Sarawak.

She said the Premier had shared his ideas and views, especially on multiculturalism and the concept of the unity that exists in Sarawak and how these ideas can be applied to develop sports and youth.

“His concept and ideas are quite interesting, so we will bring the matter to Putrajaya to discuss together and see how we can work more closely to develop this industry.

“We will also work closely with Sarawak’s Minister of Youth and Sports Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and he will meet me in Putrajaya on January 16,” she said.

Also present during the courtesy call were the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Morshidi Frederick and director of the Department of Youth and Sports, Lamat Jalau.

In a Facebook post yesterday afternoon, Yeoh said that there are many ways in which the federal government can benefit from a stronger collaboration with Sarawak, in particular by exploring the way multiculturalism is practised in Sarawak.

“Sarawak also has a strong reputation in aquatic sports which we hope to replicate in other states. Sarawak has been able to develop a good digital strategy in engaging with youth, which the federal government can learn from.

“These are aspects that we can learn from in further developing youth and sports. In the spirit of MA63 I also plan to visit Sabah and Sarawak more frequently to ensure that we work closely together,” she wrote.