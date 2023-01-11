All eyes on Istana Seri Kinabalu for swearing in of new Cabinet ministers

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): Istana Seri Kinabalu is the focus today as Sabah’s new Cabinet ministers are sworn in.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor’s vehicle was seen entering the Istana’s compound at around 9.35am.

Several vehicles were seen entering the compound as early as 8am.

Bernama reported that Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Datuk Christina Liew, Phoong Jin Zhe from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), James Ratib from Barisan Nasional (Umno) were sworn in during the ceremony which began at 10am.

The new reshuffled state Cabinet appears to be a unity government involving all Sabahan parties as proposed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Reporters have been waiting for the latest updates outside of the Istana and were seen enjoying their breakfast by the road.

In a meeting with Sabah leaders on Monday night, Anwar had apparently mooted a unity government involving Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Pakatan Harapan (PH), Umno, Parti Warisan (Warisan) and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) in order to stabilise the state.

The proposal was also supported by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi