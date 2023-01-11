Anwar alright with cabinet line-up, says Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): The new Sabah State cabinet line-up is more complete, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

Jeffrey said that this was because it included a woman full minister and Pakatan Harapan, and he was happy with it.

He also said that the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) was alright with the cabinet line-up and he had contacted Anwar on Tuesday night to inform him.

Jeffrey, who was appointed as deputy chief minister I replacing Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, was speaking to reporters outside the Istana after the swearing-in ceremony of three new cabinet members.

The new cabinet members are Datuk James Ratib who was appointed as Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister, replacing Datuk Shahelmey Yahya who was appointed as Works Minister replacing Bung as well as deputy chief minister III; Datuk Liew Chin Jin @ Christina Liew as Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister replacing Datuk Jafry Ariffin and Phoong Jin Zhe as Industrial Development Minister replacing Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam who is now Local Government and Housing Minister, taking over from Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi is now the Finance Minister, taking over the role from Hajiji.

Prior to the reshuffle, Masidi was also Finance Minister II and there were no full Chinese ministers.