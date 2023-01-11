Baru: Primary aim of special committee should be to assist stateless persons

MIRI (Jan 11): The setting up of a special committee by the Home Ministry to address the issue of citizenship must be done with a view to seriously assist stateless individuals in the country including in Sabah and Sarawak, said Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.

Baru when contacted said that the special committee must assist stateless individuals who are in a quandary over their status not because of their fault but third party or their parents.

“I welcome such move (of setting up a special committee) provided it is done with a view to seriously assist those who are in a quandary not because of their fault but because of third party or their parents or because of the circumstances they were in when they were born, especially those from rural Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

Baru also called for a practical mechanism process that must be agreed upon to ease the process.

“At the same time, illegal applicants must not be allowed to exploit the process,” he said.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution on Monday said that the home ministry has set up a special committee to look into citizenship issues from all aspects in a comprehensive manner.

“I will ensure that the citizenship application process is made easier in a comprehensive manner without compromising aspects involving national security,” Saifuddin was quoted saying.