Bukit Peninjau road closed for repairs, road users told to use Beluru-Bakong alternative

MIRI (Jan 11): The Public Works Department (JKR) has closed Bukit Peninjau road from today until Friday to enable repairs to the road and culvert.

In a notice, the department advised road users to take the alternative Beluru-Bakong road.

“Works will be carried out on Jan 11-13 at the stretch near the road junction of Rumah Anggas in Beluru district at KM9+500.

“Road users are advised to take the alternative Jalan Beluru-Bakong (Q285) for their journey out or into Beluru town or Long Lama town,” said the notice.

JKR also called on the public to plan their journey in the area, adding any changes to the date and time of the road closure would be updated accordingly.

The Borneo Post has highlighted this problem, which has been compounded by the monsoon season, including the latest episode earlier this week where the road remained flooded despite fine weather.

Divisional engineer Stephen Ung said a JKR site investigation with the road concessionaire revealed that the ponding problem was due to a clogged culvert.

He said a temporary culvert would be put in place pending a permanent solution.

JKR has installed flood water depth markers on both sides of the road to assist road uses going through the flooded stretch.

Those with complaints or enquiries can call the JKR Miri office on 085-442244 during office hours or Endaya Construction Sdn Bhd Sdn Bhd on 1-300-223777 after office hours.