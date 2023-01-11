Cockfighting: Three in Mukah arrested in raid on village house

MUKAH (Jan 11): Two local men and a foreigner were arrested by police Tuesday on suspicion of conducting illegal cockfighting activities here.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias said the trio, aged between 28 and 75, was arrested during a raid on a compound of a village house around 3.20pm.

“A group of people were conducting cockfighting activities when police raided the premises.

“Realising the police presence, they ran into a nearby bush but three of them were apprehended,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Rizal said the raiding party also seized two live and one dead cockerel, five cockspurs, a scale, a bag, and RM1,330 in cash.

“The suspects and seized items were taken to Mukah District Police Headquarters for further action.

“The case is being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1962,” he added.

Muhamad Rizal also said the foreigner is being investigated under Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not having a valid travel document.