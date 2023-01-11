Cooperation in Unity Govt adds value to political landscape, says Umno man

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): The cooperation between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Unity Government is able to add value to the Malaysian political landscape.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said according to the president, the combination of their strength will result in a new formula for this country and Malaysians.

“In my opinion, the conservative values of Umno for 70 years of its existence in this country combined with the pragmatic and progressive reform values of PH will enable the Unity Government to offer new values to politics and the people of Malaysia,” he said.

Abdul Rahman said the matter was outlined by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the closed-door two-hour special briefing which was held in conjunction with the 2022 Umno general assembly from today until Saturday at the World Trade Centre here.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said Ahmad Zahid stressed that there should be no more betrayal in the largest Malay party.

“All the representatives have also unanimously accepted this Unity Government,” said the Titiwangsa MP.

Another Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said in the briefing, Ahmad Zahid stated the party’s direction in the Unity Government and it would still involve the principle of fighting for the religion, the constitution, defending the fate of the Malays and the people as a whole.

“There is no compromise in this struggle. The president also outlined several chronologies as to why Umno made the decision to cooperate in the Unity Government,” he said.

Terengganu Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Said said the briefing also touched on unity within the party to determine the direction and future of Umno, especially in facing elections in six states soon.

“With the unification and new direction that the president will introduce after this, we can strengthen the party again to compete in the next general election,” he said.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the special briefing had answered questions regarding the current issues related to the party, especially in the context of the Unity Government.

A total of 2,822 delegates and observers will be attending the general assembly.

The general assemblies of the three Umno wings will be opened simultaneously by deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan tonight.

The Wanita Umno general assembly will see the attendance of 1,117 delegates, Umno Youth with 1,146 delegates, and Puteri Umno with 1,113 delegates. – Bernama