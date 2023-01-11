Covid-19: No additional SOP for travellers from China entering Sabah, says CM

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): There will be no additional standard operating procedures (SOP) imposed on travellers arriving in Sabah from China, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the only SOP requirement for travellers from China is to produce negative PCR tests for Covid-19 and be vaccinated as per their own country’s requirement effective last Sunday (Jan 8).

“With China’s border officially opened three days ago on Jan 8, we look forward to welcoming China’s visitors to our shores once again,” he said at the Chinese New Year reception hosted by the Chinese Consul General in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shi-Fang here tonight.

Present were the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni.

Hajiji said that Sabah was looking forward to more investments from China as economic and trade cooperation between the state and China continued to progress.

“China has been our good neighbour. During the difficult times and at the height of the pandemic, the Chinese Government through the China Consulate here has extended various assistance to Sabah, especially medical assistance, and we are grateful. The rapport and good relations between us have been, and will always be, good,” he said. – Bernama