CP: Fatal road accidents in S’wak up last year at 341 cases

KUCHING (Jan 11): The number of fatal road accidents in Sarawak was 341 cases last year, up 33 from the 308 cases recorded in 2021.

Sarawak Commissioner of Police, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, said among causes of accidents were the increasing number of vehicles on the roads especially after the state has moved to a Covid-19 endemic phase 2, negligence and carelessness, speeding and self-accidents.

“These accidents included head-on-collisions, crashing onto the exterior of vehicles when entering and exiting junctions or inter-sections, rear-back collisions, weather, and probably uneven roads,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Contingent Police headquarters here today.

He said serious accidents have also increased to 186 cases in 2022, down 41 cases from 145 cases recorded in 2021. Light accidents decreased last year (309 cases) compared to 322 in 2021.

On the operations conducted by the Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), he said 906 operations were conducted last year compared to 851 in 2021.

“On the number of summons issued, 2022 saw an increase at 21,068, compared to 19,906 in 2021 – an increase of 1,162 summonses.

Azman also said the number of road accidents in 2022 was 19,507 compared to 14,245 in 2021, up by 5,262 cases.

The state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), meanwhile, made 9,092 drug-related arrests and seized over RM12.1 million worth of drugs in 2022. In 2021 the number of arrests was 6,607.

“It represents an increase of 2,489 arrests, and from the total 734 arrested were middlemen (tokan) who supplied drugs to syndicates and addicts.

“Drugs seized in 2022 amounted to RM12.1 million, a decrease of RM7.2 million, compared to RM19.3 million in 2021,” he said.

Meanwhile, nine people were taken action against under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 in 2022.

“The seizures of property under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, shows a decrease of RM0.2 million from RM3.8 million in 2021 compared to RM3.6 million in 2022,” he said.