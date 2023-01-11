Customs Dept halts attempt to smuggle over RM220,000 of meth into Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): The Sabah Customs Department has crippled a syndicate’s attempt to smuggle drugs into the state with the seizure of three boxes containing 6.156kg of methamphetamine worth RM221,616 from MASkargo at Kota Kinabalu Airport.

Sabah Customs assistant director Mohd Nasir Deraman said the drugs were detected after the three boxes from Kuala Lumpur were scanned on Dec 30, 2022.

“Safety personnel at MASkargo noticed suspicious images inside three boxes as they went through the scanner machine.

“They immediately notified Customs officers and upon further inspection they found several packets of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

“Customs officers then set up surveillance and on Jan 3 this year around 12.35pm, two men came to MASkargo to collect one of the boxes. Both suspects were immediately arrested at the scene,” he told a press conference at the state Customs headquarters here today.

Mohd Nasir said the box that the suspects intended to collect contained 3.085kg of drugs worth RM111,060.

He said the other two boxes, which have not been collected, contained a total of 3.071kg of drugs worth RM110,556.

The modus operandi of the syndicate was to use courier services and falsified information on the consignment notes to prevent detection from the authorities, he said.

Both suspects, aged 28 and 30, have been remanded and the case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.