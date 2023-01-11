Dr Sim: Details on Sarawak’s autonomy in health to be worked out at PM level

KUCHING (Jan 11): Details on Sarawak’s autonomy in health will be worked out for the first time at the prime minister level, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

According to him, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be chairing the meeting on the matter personally.

“This is very good news because there is someone willing to deal directly with us at the prime minister level.

“Previously we have been dealing with people at ministry and KSU (chief secretary) level, and at the end of the day the Prime Minister still has to say yes or no (to what was discussed),” he told reporters when met after officiating the Hand and Healthcare Environmental Hygiene Seminar at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here today.

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah had disclosed that the federal government had in principle agreed to return autonomy in education and health to Sarawak and that details were currently being worked out.

Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, gave his assurance that the Sarawak government will continue to improve healthcare in the state for the benefit of the people.

“Healthcare is a very complex matter and I’ve told the newly appointed Deputy Health Minister (Lukanisman Awang Sauni) who is also our friend from Sarawak, some key points of this.

“Part of it is the financial aspect and it is the federal government’s responsibility. This is because it collects a lot of income tax and all other taxes from Sarawak under the Federal Constitution which is for them to provide healthcare,” he said.

He said that was the federal way of providing for Sarawak’s healthcare aspirations by enabling the state to do better when the autonomy is returned to Sarawak.

Dr Sim said Sarawak had supported the Ministry of Health White Paper which was presented by its then minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“This was one of the most important papers in Malaysia’s 60 years but unfortunately there was a change in Parliament.

“Health autonomy is beyond the White Paper. Through the State Attorney General’s Office, we have included all the various government agencies including Sesco, Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and the water board.

“This is because health also encompasses water and electricity supply and not just the hospitals,” he said.

In this regard, he said it is therefore very necessary to have funds for healthcare in Sarawak.

“It is for that reason the White Paper stated that we needed five per cent of GDP but unfortunately it was never tabled in Parliament,” he said.

Also present were State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck, SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung, and Switzerland’s University of Geneva Faculty of Medicine professor of medicine Prof Didier Pittet, who served as the expert speaker at the seminar.