Dr Sim: Haemodialysis patients triple in Sarawak in 10 years, diabetes main cause

KUCHING (Jan 11): The number of haemodialysis patients in Sarawak has increased almost three folds within the last 10 years, revealed Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said in 2011, Sarawak had 1,300 haemodialysis patients but a decade later, it had risen to 3,500.

Some 1,400 of these patients are undergoing dialysis in 25 centres run by Ministry of Health (MOH), 1,100 in 12 private centres, and 1,000 in nine centres run by non governmental organisations (NGOs), he said in a Facebook post last night.

“Three dialysis per week and each time more than 3 hours. Every year about 500 new patients with 250 old patients pass away. The number 1 cause of HD patients is diabetes. Diabetes can be prevented. But you must love yourself,” he said.

It was posted after Dr Sim, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, had officiated at the annual staff dinner of Mawar Dialysis Centre at its newly expanded premises in Serian.

On Mawar Dialysis Centre, he said it is run by a non-profit organisation to serve patients undergoing dialysis treatments.

It started its services in 2012 and has two centres in Jalan Pending, Kuching and Serian.

“Thanks to all the staff, the volunteers management committee and the donors who not just provide patients with further 15 – 20 years of lives but the compassion, the love to enable the HD (haemodialysis) patients to live a meaningful life to the fullest,” added Dr Sim.