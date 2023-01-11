Dr Sim urges S’wakians to get their Covid-19 booster shots in view of new sub-variants

KUCHING (Jan 11): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has urged Sarawakians to get their Covid-19 booster shot if they have not done so.

He said fully vaccinated Sinovac recipients in particular, are advised to take Pfizer booster shots.

“That is the best combination you can have,” he told reporters after officiating at the Hand and Healthcare Environmental Hygiene Seminar at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here today.

He was asked to comment on the state’s current Covid-19 vaccination status in view of new and highly transmissible Covid-19 sub-variants which have been detected in several countries including Malaysia.

Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said there are people who have expressed interest in getting a third booster shot.

“We also have a lot of people who are asking for the government to buy bivalent, the latest Covid-19 vaccine.

“We will discuss this with the ministry (of Health) to figure out what is the national policy on this,” he said.

He also said that the hospitals here have informed his ministry that so far, the Covid-19 cases have been manageable.

Asked on what actions the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) would be taking to handle tourists from China entering the state, Dr Sim said the committee would be having a meeting on the matter today.

“But I don’t know what would be discussed at the meeting because Datuk Amar (Douglas Uggah) is the chairman so perhaps you (media) should ‘chase’ him instead,” he said.

On the seminar, Dr Sim said it remains imperative that people continue to practise good hand hygiene even though the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided.

“It doesn’t mean that now we have returned to our normal lives post-Covid, we forget about hand hygiene.

“The practice needs to be carried on and we need to continue reminding each other of the importance of hand hygiene,” he said.

Also present at the seminar were State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck, SGH Director Dr Ngian Hie Ung, and the speaker Switzerland’s University of Geneva Faculty of Medicine professor of medicine Prof Didier Pittet.