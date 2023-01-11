Govt agency general manager remanded in Kuching for abuse of power, position

KUCHING (Jan 11): A general manager from a government agency in the state, who is believed to have abused his power and position involving RM27,800, has been remanded for six days.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali issued the remand order for the 58-year-old suspect following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) this morning.

The case is being investigated under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009.

According to sources, the suspect was detained on Tuesday (Jan 10) around 3.30pm.

It is understood that the suspect allegedly abused his power and position by appointing a company to provide souvenirs and preparation work for a state department’s appreciation ceremony in 2020 worth RM27,800 for his own interests.