Hajiji: Cabinet reshuffle necessary to consolidate Sabah govt

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): The Cabinet reshuffle is necesary to consolidate the present state government, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“To do that we need a strong team,” he said in a statement.

Mindful of the need to form an inclusive administration, Hajiji said he has included Pakatan Harapan (PH) elected representatives in the Cabinet, in addition to representatives from Umno/Barisan Nasional (BN), and GRS.

“It is important for the state government under my leadership to function as a cohesive team who share the same aspirations built on mutual trust and respect,” he said.

He added that the state government is determined to have like-minded leaders, who appreciate the need to ensure efforts to develop the state run smoothly and uninterrupted as expected by the people.

“Political stability is crucial to achieve this,” he said.

“With a strong team, we can ensure the state’s investment dynamics are maintained, hence further growing investors’ confidence and attracting more to come to Sabah.

“We must forge ahead to push our development momentum and to fulfill our election pledges for the people and state,” he added.

The Cabinet reshuffle saw Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chief and Umno state liaison chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin dropped as deputy chief minister I.

In his place is Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who was previously deputy chief minister II.

Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who was previously deputy chief minister III, takes over from Jeffrey, while Putatan assemblyman Datuk Shahelmey Yahya is the new deputy chief minister III.

Shahelmey also replaces Bung, who is Lamag assemblyman, as Works Minister.

Joachim is now Local Goverment and Housing Minister, replacing Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, who is the new Finance Minister.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah chair Datuk Liew Chin Jin @ Christina Liew from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Phoong Jin Zhe from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) are new additions to the unity govenrment Cabinet.

Liew is Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, replacing Datuk Jafry Ariffin, while Phoong is Industrial Development Minister.

Datuk James Ratib, who was previously the Assistant Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, has been promoted to Community Development and People’s Well-being Minister.

James, Liew, and Phoong were sworn in before Sabah Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu this morning.