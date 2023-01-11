Ibraco unveils expansion of Town Square Bintulu with new mixed development project

Ibraco Berhad, Sarawak premier’s property developer, is beginning the year with the launching of a new phase of its mixed development project in Town Square Bintulu at Monsteak Café on Jan 15, 2023.

Located in the heart of Bintulu town, the new launch is set to become Bintulu’s most vibrant commercial, corporate, leisure, and residential destinations. With its strategic location that is highly visible and conveniently located along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi, it is positioning itself as Bintulu’s prime lifestyle hub that combines work and play, where businesses and livelihood thrive in a well-planned township.

Surrounded by amenities and the adjacent commercial centres that support the economic growth of the area such as schools, healthcare and recreational facilities, entertainment, retail stores and shopping malls, as well as F&B outlets, this latest addition to Town Square Bintulu offers excellent customer potential from the growing population of both residential and the surrounding workforces.

Within the mixed development, there are three-storey shops, four-storey shops, and an eight-storey block consisting of offices and commercial units to choose from, with ample parking spaces. These buildings have plenty of natural light flowing into each unit. Both the four-storey and eight-storey commercial and office tower offer an open-plan floor that can be converted into more shops or office spaces when needed, with the eight-storey tower also comprising two floors of office suites for sale too.

Within this development, there is an 18-storey serviced apartment. This strata-titled property features facilities and amenities including swimming pool, gym room, outdoor gym, and a meeting room. Like the commercial buildings, there is plenty of natural light cascading into the living spaces. With multiple different designs to choose from, it is ideal for couples about to start a family, or a multi-generational family.

Town Square Bintulu is designed to be a vibrant, liveable community and vies to be a one-stop destination for Bintulu’s residential, commercial, and leisure needs. With modern architecture and an exciting atmosphere, it will definitely be an attractive destination for both locals and visitors in Bintulu.

To know more about this exciting new project, visit Monsteak Café on Jan 15 (Sunday), from 9am to 5pm, or call 086–339 098, or go to the Ibraco Berhad website at www.ibraco.com, or the Facebook and Instagram pages.