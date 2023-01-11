Importing bakkwa from peninsula still banned, veterinary dept confirms

MIRI (Jan 11): The Sarawak government’s import ban on bakkwa or Chinese dried meat from Peninsular Malaysia still stands, confirmed Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

When contacted today, he said the ban is necessary to curb the spread of African swine fever (ASF).

“Yes (the ban is) because of ASF. There is a current outbreak in Penang,” he said.

He pointed out that those found importing the delicacy into Sarawak may face a maximum compound of RM25,000.

Dr Adrian added that the ban would stand until the peninsula is ASF free.

Recently, a traveller travelling from the peninsula to Miri claimed that the bakkwa that he brought in for the upcoming Chinese New Year was seized by a DVS officer upon arrival at Miri Airport.

The traveller also claimed that he had been fined RM5,000.

Sarawak began imposing a ban on bakkwa and other pork products as well as live pigs from the peninsula in 2020.