Liew to get more tourists to come to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): Reappointed State Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Christina Liew in Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s new Cabinet said her vision and mission for the ministry is to get more tourists to come to Sabah.

She anticipates 2023 to be a good year for the ministry as there is a vibrant market for further tourism development.

“Starting 2023, I look forward to a busy, exciting and challenging year for the tourism industry in Sabah. Next week, I will be meeting the assistant minister, permanent secretary and other senior ministry officials.

“I will also be meeting the tourism industry players to map out our plans for Sabah,” Liew, who is also Api-Api assemblywoman cum Sabah Pakatan Harapan chairman, told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony at the State Istana on Wednesday.

According to her, prior to the global shutdown, Sabah recorded some 4.3 million tourists, more than half of them from China, during her tenure from 2018 to 2020 under the Warisan-led government.

“But shortly after that, there was a change of government, followed by the Covid-19 pandemic for a couple of years, so the market was very quiet. Now that the situation has abated, I believe the tourism sector will pick up greater momentum again,” she added.