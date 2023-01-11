Wednesday, January 11
MACC: Two men on 6-day remand to assist in false claims investigation

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 11): Two men, a chief executive officer (CEO) and a construction company consultant who a British citizen, have been remanded for six days to assist in an investigation involving false claims in relation to a 41-storey building project, worth RM389 million, in Kuala Lumpur.

The remand orders on the two men, in their 50s, were issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin after allowing the remand applications made by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here today.

Yesterday, two individuals were detained at the MACC headquarters at about 3pm when they arrived to give their statements.

According to an MACC source, both individuals are believed to have conspired to help the construction company submit a number of false claims to an investment company.

MACC senior director of investigation Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. – Bernama

