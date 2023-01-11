Majang: Masterplan study seeks to improve efficiency, safety of ports

SIBU (Jan 11): The state government’s Port Masterplan Study beginning with the Miri Port Authority seeks to improve the efficiency and safety of port services, said Datuk Majang Renggi.

The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development said RM4 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan has been allocated for the study, which would cover areas such as port consolidation, installation of Vessel Traffic Management System, Aids to Navigation facility and cranes, as well as dredging works and exploring new business opportunities.

“The Sarawak government recognises the importance of ports in contributing towards the overall development of the state.

“This is evident when in 2018 the name of the ministry was renamed from Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation to Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development.

“As the deputy minister in charge of the ports in Sarawak, I am in full support of the development and enhancement of all the state’s ports, including Rajang Port Authority (RPA), in supporting the government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 towards achieving a high-income society by 2030,” he said when officiating at RPA’s annual dinner yesterday.

Majang said ports are vital and critical for economic development as they enable trade and support supply chains.

He said the efficiency of a port directly affects the economy of the country it serves, since more than 85 per cent of global trade is transported via sea and handled by ports worldwide.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been a stark reminder that when ports slowed down, everyone suffered,” he said.

On RPA, he said it plays a very important and significant role in the movement and transportation of goods and cargo in the central region of Sarawak as a riverine port.

“I am pleased to note that RPA has been performing well in serving the business community in Sibu and other smaller towns in this region.

“RPA has registered a positive increase in the cargo throughput in 2022 of about 1,492,819 tonnes, an increase of 5.77 per cent as compared to 1,411,425 tonnes in the previous year,” he said.

He noted RPA will be implementing its zoning project this year with the objective of effectively handling both containerised cargo and general cargo.

At the same time, he said RPA has also committed to procure a Mobile Harbour Crane and a Straddle Carrier this year.

Among those present were RPA chairman Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum and Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yau.

During the dinner, Salang also presented contributions to five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) under RPA’s corporate social responsibility programme.