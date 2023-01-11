Masidi’s appointment as Finance Minister a good move, says Phoong

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): The appointment of Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun as Finance Minister is a good move and will be welcomed by the people, said Industrial Development Minister Phoong Jin Zhe.

“I welcome this. This step is reformist, it is progressive that is taken by the Chief Minister after decades. Finally, we have something that is progressive with the chief minister not holding the position of Finance Minister.

“I think this is a good move and I think the people will welcome it well because this is something we adopted last time,” he said to reporters after he was sworn in at the Istana on Wednesday, together with Datuk James Ratib who is the new Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister and Datuk Christina Liew who is the new Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister.

Phoong added that to create a new government in Sabah, it must be based on new agendas.

The Pakatan Harapan-DAP assemblyman said that with their participation in the cabinet, they can carry out reformation for Sabah.

“We know the systems and institutions in Sabah have obstacles from many old agendas. That is why the people do not enjoy any changes. With the participation of PH representatives, we will bring more reformation ideas and progressive ideas in the new government,” he said.

“We are going to bring our ideas to the cabinet directly so we can influence Sabah’s policies. I will make double effort to ensure Sabahans see changes as soon as possible,” he said.

Phoong also said that he hopes there would be no more interference and reminded that the people of Sabah are watching and they want to see an end to the whole political mess episode.

“This is the decision made. Although it may not be pleasing to several parties, I consider this as unity,” he said on the cabinet reshuffle.

“We must recognize and respect the decision made by the Chief Minister and with the support from seven members of Pakatan Harapan, I feel Sabah will continue to have stability. I feel proud to be included in this cabinet not only to represent the Chinese but also as a Sabahan, I will work hard,” he said.

Phoong also spoke of his new role as the Industrial Development Minister and thanked the Chief Minister for the confidence in giving him that role.

“This ministry is important to develop Sabah so Sabah’s economy can develop. I know there are a lot of challenges in front of me … I hope with the responsibility I carry, can get the support from all the people irrespective of race and religion.

“I will work hard to ensure changes can be seen, although I feel burdened because there is less than three years to go (before the end of the term). I need to work double, double hard to ensure that I can realise my mission and bring change to the ministry for Sabah,” he said.