MYAirline to open two new routes connecting Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur

KUCHING (Jan 11): MYAirline has announced two new routes connecting Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur, with the first to start this month.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, in a statement yesterday, said the Kuala Lumpur-Sibu sector would kick off this Jan 18, while the Kuala Lumpur-Miri would be operational beginning March 1.

He said these new routes were confirmed by MYAirline Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Rayner Teo during a meeting at the airline’s headquarters in Subang Jaya yesterday.

Lee said Teo had spoken about the Kuala Lumpur-Sibu sector to be running flights 14 times weekly, and Kuala Lumpur-Miri sector to be running flights seven times weekly, which would be increased to 14 times weekly starting March 15.

“On its expansion plan, I have proposed to MYAirline to include in their planning the operations of some of their international flight routes from Sarawak.

“Other matters that were discussed included the potential new routes to or within Sarawak, flight frequency, passenger services, airfares and also exploring potential areas of collaboration with Ministry of Transport Sarawak and the industry,” he said.

Also present at meeting in MYAirline headquarters were Lee’s deputy ministers Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

During the visit, they were briefed on the background operations and future planning of MYAirline, especially with regard to Sarawak.

“The CEO has given his assurance that all MYAirline flights to and from Sarawak will use the aerobridges,” said Lee, expressing his thanks to Teo and the management of MYAirline Sdn Bhd for the confidence, support and close working relationship with his ministry.