New formula for Sabah to intensify state development efforts

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): The new formula of appointing Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen to the Sabah Cabinet has been seen as capable of intensifying efforts to further develop the state.

Newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmy Yahya said it was hoped that the assemblymen from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH in the Cabinet would be able to work more efficiently in formulating and implementing the best policies for the people.

“The political turmoil has passed. So, this is the time for Sabah Cabinet to work on this new formula and work for the people,” he told reporters after the swearing-in of the three assemblymen appointed to the Sabah Cabinet at Istana Seri Kinabalu here on Wednesday.

Shahelmey urged Warisan and the group that carried out the rebellion against Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor to help build and develop Sabah.

“Those who carried out the rebellion against the Chief Minister, Hajiji, we have decided that we shall not accept them,” he said.

“They need to accept their fate, cooling off. Become an opposition that builds. Let us together focus on developing Sabah first.

“When the time comes, in 2025 when this term ends, then we seek the mandate from the rakyat,” he said.

When asked whether Umno and BN would take action against him for accepting the post, Shahelmy said he would leave it to the party to decide, while stressing that he is still an Umno member.

Earlier, Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin claimed that two assemblymen from the party who were appointed to the State Cabinet yesterday do not represent Sabah Umno.

In fact, Bung Moktar said the matter would be brought to the party’s Disciplinary Board as the duo was deemed to have turned their back on Umno and Sabah BN’s decision.

Shahelmey also said that he met with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Sri Gaya here on Monday where they nodded and exchanged greetings.

“Since I am involved in the new portfolio, I want to concentrate,” he said when commenting on his absence from the 2022 Umno general assembly where he said he was not a delegate.

Hajiji announced a reshuffle of the Sabah Cabinet which involved seven assemblymen and two each from BN and PH.

The Cabinet reshuffle saw Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan appointed as Deputy Chief Minister I to replace Bung Moktar, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam as Deputy Chief Minister II and Shahelmy as Deputy Chief Minister III.

Shahelmy was also appointed as State Works Minister, the portfolio previously held by Bung Moktar.

Also sworn in as Sabah Cabinet members yesterday were Sabah PH chairman cum Api-Api assemblyman Datuk Christina Liew, Phoong Jin Zhe (Luyang) of DAP and James Ratib (Sugut) of BN.

Phoong who was appointed as Sabah Industrial Development Minister said he would double his efforts, time and responsibilities to help the people and together develop the state to be more sustainable.

“I know this is a very heavy responsibility and the government has less than three years before the term ends, which means I have to make the most of this appointment, there is no honeymoon time for me, especially before the Chinese New Year, I have to cancel many (CNY) receptions because it is time to go back to work,” he said.

James, who now holds the portfolio as Minister of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing, said he would use his experience as the Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries for more than two years to develop the state, especially in hardcore poor areas.