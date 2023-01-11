Opposing politicians to discuss national impact of Borneo youths at forum in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 11): Panelists from both sides of the political divide will feature at a leadership forum organised by civil society group, The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI), here this Saturday with focus on youths in Borneo.

They are Democratic Action Party’s Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman and Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh from the ruling Sarawak coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis of Parti Warisan and her party comrade Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas.

Fazzrudin is also the chief political secretary to the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, while Jo-Anna was Warisan’s candidate in the 15th general election in the Tuaran parliamentary constituency in Sabah.

The forum, “Borneo Youth – Agent of Change in a New Malaysia”, will be held on Jan 14, from 9am till 12pm at the Riverside Majestic Hotel, Astana Wing.

Political analyst Dr James Chin, a professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania, will act as moderator.

Guests for the forum are by invitation only but there will be a live stream on TSI’s Facebook page, thesarawakinitiatives, for the public.

TSI in a statement said the forum is an impact event covering youth and our future, ‘touching every aspect of our lives and where we are, where we want to be in this global, borderless, high technological age’.

“The forum will also touch on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), economics, culture, national identity and unity, education, political philosophies and many more,” it said.

TSI believed that the voice of the Borneo states have been subdued since 1963 until recently.

“Lately, we see the Borneo states have the opportunity to be the agent of change in determining our government and our national future. The spirit of MA63 and formation of Malaysia must take on a new meaning, where the role and the Borneo states must not be taken lightly.

“That includes our role in shaping our national identity and unity,” it said.

Human capital development, especially empowering the youth, is one of the non-profit organisation’s main objectives since its inception on Feb 22, 2020.

TSI is pursuing five specific objectives, with a global perspective, which are focusing on issues facing Sarawakians to help the people attain a high level and standard of education; create a peaceful and harmonious living environment; cultivate good values and integrity; create a unique Sarawak identity based on its cultural diversities; and create a healthy economy.

“We are charting our destiny and navigating in this turbulent world, post pandemic of Covid 19, economic uncertainty, among others. This is an event not to be missed. Overall, we are preparing our youths, grooming them to become good leaders,” it added.

Any enquiries about the TSI Leadership Forum may contact TSI by email – thesarawakinitiatives@gmail.com or whatsapp on +6019-8767-928.