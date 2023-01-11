PCMA signs Collaborative Agreement with S’wak at Convening Leaders in Ohio

KUCHING (Jan 11): Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) continues breaking barriers in the global business events industry by signing a collaborative agreement with the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) as a strategic partner to develop the International Journal of Business Events and Legacies (IJBEL) in North America and worldwide.

IJBEL is the world’s first academic journal to merge business events and legacy topics under one title. It includes high quality research, reviews and viewpoints offering wide and varied perspectives on business events issues for the events industry – practitioners, researchers, academicians, students and event enthusiasts.

This is a collaboration between BESarawak, the International Congress and Convention Association as the exclusive international association partner, and Universiti Teknologi Mara and Sarawak Research Society as strategic partners to provide a knowledge sharing platform for the business events industry globally. IJBEL is managed by Curtin University Malaysia.

IJBEL has 48 collaborators ranging from editors and advisors to association and academia partners from Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

BESarawak and PCMA’s newfound collaboration under the strategic partnership category is expected to open new opportunities for Sarawak — a second tier destination in Malaysia — with PCMA’s network of audience and members to expand the journal’s reach and make it an efficient tool for academic and practical use.

“Sarawak is an emerging point for serious thought leadership and innovation. We have spent several years learning and facilitating business event legacies, and are the first to put social and economic progress at the forefront of Malaysian business events,” said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah in a statement today.

“Our newfound strategic partnership with PCMA is expected to open new opportunities to collaborate with their wide network of audience and members to expand the journal’s reach and make it an efficient tool for academic and practical use. We openly welcome more academicians and convention bureaus to become strategic partners of the journal.”

He was present at PCMA’s Convening Leaders 2023 signing ceremony in Ohio today.

“The agreement with Business Events Sarawak is completely aligned with PCMA’s vision of growth as both organisations share the same goal — to demonstrate how business events transform societies, businesses and communities,” said PCMA president and chief executive officer Sherrif Karamat.

“We look forward to collaborating with BESarawak to develop the journal as it elevates the influence of business events and advocates legacy and sustainability impact globally.”

The Sarawak government developed the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to recalibrate Sarawak’s economy post-pandemic and achieve the strategy’s three aspirations: Economic Prosperity, Social Inclusion and Environmental Sustainability. PCDS identified six key economic areas and seven enablers targeted for growth and the business events sub-sector is now part and parcel of achieving these aspirations.

From current observation and assessments, IJBEL’s objectives and content are meeting expectations in optimising human capital and promoting entrepreneurship; leveraging research to drive global innovation, and promoting sustainable agendas and development through research activities. IJBEL also aims to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals of Quality Education and Partnership for the Goals.

“Sarawak’s business events industry is proactive in searching for new ways to deliver business events successfully and lead the way in terms of industry development,” said BESarawak’s CEO Amelia Roziman.

“We are about more than just winning bids; we want to be part of the global industry’s reset-and-recovery through education. This involves forging collaborations at micro and macro levels with local, national and international players.”

On November 30, 2022, IJBEL’s first volume was launched with 11 articles being published.

Articles focused predominantly on legacy and sustainability, proving that there is a necessity to establish a platform where such topics can be discussed.

A copy of the journal can be downloaded for free at https://ijbel.businesseventssarawak.com/publication/.