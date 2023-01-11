Please donate to CSSC soup kitchen, Fatimah urges corporate bodies, individuals

KUCHING (Jan 11): Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah is appealing to corporate bodies and kind individuals to donate food and kinds to the Community Social Support Centre (CSSC) Kuching soup kitchen for the benefit of the less fortunate groups of the society here.

The Sarawak Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development minister said the centre’s soup kitchen, located at Wisma Ho Ho Lim at Jalan Abell here, has been serving about 40 individuals per day since it began operation on Jan 3 this year.

She said the kitchen provides free food to the poor and homeless people in the city between 7am and 10am for breakfast, and from noon to 3pm for lunch daily except Sunday.

“People who come here for the service can either bring back the packed food to eat or have their meals at the centre in a comfortable environment,” said Fatimah during a visit at the centre today.

She pointed out that her ministry’s personnel will also inform homeless individuals about the soup kitchen when enforcement operations are being carried out around the city.

Fatimah lauded the integrated services offered by CSSC Kuching to look after the welfare of the society, including providing support for domestic violence victims, children who have been abandoned or abused, and individuals suffering from mental illness or drug abuse.

She said the state government has also granted approval for such CSSC centres to be set up in other divisions.

The CSSC Kuching soup kitchen is managed by the Society for Kuching Urban Poor (SKUP).

On a separate note, Fatimah voiced her support for the federal government’s initiative to take up actions to protect the rights and interest of children, including setting up of a special department or an institution to look into their wellbeing.