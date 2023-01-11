Remain vigilant to prevent spread of Covid-19, KGBS reminds teachers, students

KUCHING (Jan 11): The Kesatuan Guru Bumiputera Sarawak (KGBS) is reminding teachers and students to remain vigilant at all times to prevent the spread of Covid-19 especially when there are currently new variants of the virus.

Its president Zulkiflee Sebli said the Covid-19 epidemic is still around and therefore, should not be taken lightly.

“Please do not be in a comfort zone because if we are negligent, it is not impossible that there will be new clusters and this would definitely be a cause for concern,” he told Utusan Borneo.

It was recently reported that the Covid-19 BA.5.2 and BF.7 variants, which are currently spreading in China, have been detected in Malaysia with 4,148 cases of BA.5.2 and three BF.7 cases as of December 31.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, however, there is no data to link the increase in the number of cases of harm or death to the BA.5.2 and BF.7 variants.

Meanwhile, when asked about the level of awareness concerning the danger posed by the new variants, Zulkiflee said there is no doubt that there are some who are aware of the presence of these new variants.

However, he said the nonchalant attitude in taking care of personal hygiene and safety had caused some people to be negligent.

“The role of parents must be present for us to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Parents’ firmness in controlling and giving advice to children is very necessary,” he stressed.

On the upcoming school holidays in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations, he called on all communities including educators and school children to always remind one another on the risk of Covid-19.

“By reminding each other, especially students, of the danger of reinfection of Covid-19, they will be more concerned about self-control measures.

“We always inform people to take care of personal hygiene, wear face mask in crowded places and so on. These preventive measures will reduce the spread of Covid-19,” he said.