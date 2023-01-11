RPA expects 117 pct growth in profit for FY2022

SIBU (Jan 11): Rajang Port Authority (RPA) has forecast a growth of 117 per cent in profit after tax for its financial year 2022, said general manager Datin Helen Lim Hui Shyan.

She said RPA has seen continued growth in profits after tax each year from RM740,000 in 2019 to RM2.2 million in 2020, RM4.6 million in 2021, and a whooping RM10 million for its 2022 financial year.

“This means that in 2020, our profit after tax was an increase of 200 per cent over that in 2019, and a further increase of 110 per cent in 2021.

“We expect another further growth of at least 117 per cent in 2022,” she said in her welcoming speech for RPA’s annual dinner last night.

Lim said in the past five years, RPA’s total throughput recorded an average growth of 6.5 per cent annually.

“Even during the times of enforcement of movement restrictions to curb Covid-19 in 2020, RPA has actually achieved not a decrease but an increase in total throughput of 8.4 per cent in 2020 over that in 2019,” she said.

She added RPA is planning to give out a bonus of two-thirds monthly salary to staff for their 2021 performance.

“With the achievement of about RM10 million in profit after tax in 2022, I am excited to request for an appropriation of an even more handsome amount for all our staff,” she said.

Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development Datuk Majang Renggi officiated at the event.

Among those present were RPA chairman Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum and Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development permanent secretary Chiew Chee Yau.