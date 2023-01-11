RRSS lion dance troupe to focus on CNY booked shows instead on house-to-house outing

MIRI (Jan 11): The lion dance troupe of Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) would forgo the house-to-house visiting for this Chinese New Year (CNY) and instead, would focus on booked shows.

In stating this, RRSS Board of Management’s Lion Dance Troupe supervisor Liew Han Ping said the decision was made in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation, in protecting the safety of the students.

According to him, by focusing on the bookings, the students would have more time for rest and training, rather than going around performing and ‘being under the sun and the rain’ the whole day.

“We hope the RRSS Lion Dance Troupe could deliver a quality performance in every show, which is reflective of our reputation,” he said in a statement.

Liew said his charges had been ‘resting’ throughout the pandemic and the movement control order (MCO) period and thus, it had been a challenge for them to return to practising and training.

“In the past, the new recruits would be trained by the senior members of the troupe.

“However, during the two years of Covid-19 pandemic, there was no recruitment drive, the training opportunity was limited and by now, the senior members have all graduated (from school).

“So, it’s a struggle for the new members to train in time for CNY,” said Liew.

Nonetheless, he said all the troupe members had been putting in extra hours to train, build back their stamina and brush up their performing skills.

“Here, I wish to thank some of the former students who are willing to return to school and guide the new members,” he added.

Those wishing to book RRSS Lion Dance Troupe can contact 014-355 3663 / 085-612423 (office) / 086-615 176 (fax).